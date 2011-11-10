The cast of Grey's Anatomy and British band Scars on 45 have teamed up for a new music video! Well, sort of...

To be more specific, the indie pop group's video for their song, Heart on Fire, includes footage from Grey's Anatomy's new season. The song, which is featured on Grey's Anatomy Soundtrack Volume 4, fits perfectly with the show's dramatic theme. Certainly a must watch for fans of the beloved franchise.

Check out the heartfelt video above! Catch an all new episode of Grey's Anatomy this Thursday, only on ABC.

