Us Weekly

Sara Ramirez has gotten hitched!

After a yearlong engagement, the "Grey's Anatomy" actress, 36, and her business analyst beau, Ryan Debolt, "were married in an intimate ceremony in New York," Ramirez's rep tells Us Weekly of the couple's July 4 ceremony. "The private event was attended by close family and friends."

PHOTOS: Celebrities' gorgeous TV and movie wedding gowns

Debolt asked Ramirez to be his wife on June 17, 2011, while vacationing in Paris. "Her boyfriend came next to her and kneeled," a witness told Us of the outdoor proposal. "He opened a case, and we just heard her saying, 'Oh my God! Oh my God! Oh my God,' and seconds later, a really big 'Yes!'"

PHOTOS: "Grey's Anatomy"'s most memorable moments

Overcome with "tears of joy," Ramirez "[gave] him a big hug," the witness added. "She looked several times at her ring."

In an interview with Parade in February, Ramirez explained how she first fell for Debolt. "We met at an after-after-party. It was soul mates at first sight -- 'I feel like I know you.' When you're not looking, that's when it happens. It was refreshing for both of us to encounter a grown-up!"

PHOTOS: TV's hottest doctors

Ramirez also hinted that she's ready to start a family with Debolt. "I'm considering having kids. It's a huge responsibility to me. I come from a family that's divorced, and that gives you a sense of caution. I get the timeline, I get the stats, but I want to enjoy being engaged for a minute."

RELATED ON WONDERWALL & MSN:

The most expensive celeb weddings

Who else is expected to tie the knot this year?

15 unusual celeb wedding venues