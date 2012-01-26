Jessica Capshaw is all about practicality -- hence, a crossbody Chloe bag ($1,895, net-a-porter.com).

"It's easy because it's hands-free," says the Grey's Anatomy actress, 35, who recently announced she's expecting her third child with hubby Christopher Gavigan, 37. (Luke is 4; Eve is 13 months).

PHOTOS: Hollywood's cutest tots

See below for her other utilitarian essentials.

Wipeout!"My husband and his partner launched the Honest Company (ecofriendly baby and cleaning products) with Jessica Alba. I've been using their wipes to take makeup off at work of clean up kid messes."

PHOTOS: How the stars prep for the red carpet

Look-Good EssentialsCapshaw doesn't carry a makeup bag, reasoning, "I don't have enough makeup to need a bag within a bag!" But her go-to items floating around the inside of her purse include:

Kevyn Aucoin Eyelash Curler ($20, beauty.com)

Anastasia Brow Wiz ($20, sephora.com)

By Terry Baume de Rose ($53, beauty.com)

PHOTOS: Celebrities reveal their fave makeup products

By Terry Laque de Rose ($48, beauty.com)

Chantecaille Brilliant Gloss ($32, chantecaille.com)

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly