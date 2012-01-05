RAMONA, Calif. (AP) -- Griffin O'Neal, the son of actor Ryan O'Neal, is facing more legal trouble.

U-T San Diego ( http://bit.ly/yT41QO) reports Thursday that 47-year-old Griffin O'Neal was arrested at his suburban San Diego home on New Year's Eve on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic battery. He's being held at San Diego Central Jail on $10,000 bail.

Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Melissa Aquino tells the newspaper that a family member called 911 to report a disturbance due to someone drinking too much at the Ramona home.

The spokeswoman says deputies determined through witnesses that O'Neal was being aggressive toward his wife.

O'Neal is to be sentenced next week in a separate case in which he drove under the influence of drugs in August, causing a head-on collision that injured another motorist.

Attorney Heather Boxeth, who represents O'Neal in that case, didn't immediately respond to a phone message left after business hours.