ESCONDIDO, Calif. (AP) -- Authorities say Griffin O'Neal, the 46-year-old son of actor Ryan O'Neal, was hospitalized after a traffic collision in San Diego County.

San Diego police Sgt. David Jennings says Griffin O'Neal was behind the wheel of a car heading east on San Pasqual Valley Road Tuesday afternoon in Escondido when he veered into oncoming traffic and collided with another vehicle.

Jennings says O'Neal complained of pain and was taken to Palomar Medical Center.

Hospital spokeswoman Bobette Brown says O'Neal was listed in stable condition Tuesday afternoon and was released later Tuesday.

Jennings did not know the condition of the other driver.

Earlier Tuesday, Griffin's brother, Redmond O'Neal was jailed in Santa Monica after police allegedly found heroin in his car during a traffic stop.