NEW YORK (AP) — John Grisham's first novel is heading to Broadway.

Producers said Tuesday that an adaptation of "A Time to Kill" will begin performances at the John Golden Theatre this fall. An earlier version was staged at Washington's Arena Stage in 2011.

Ethan McSweeny will direct. No cast was announced.

"A Time to Kill" was Grisham's first novel and it was made into a 1996 movie starring Matthew McConaughey, Sandra Bullock and Samuel L. Jackson. It's a court room thriller that centers on a father taking the law into his own hands and killing the man who raped his young daughter.

This is the first theatrical adaptation of a Grisham novel after a series of hit movies made from his legal thrillers, including "The Pelican Brief," ''The Firm" and others.