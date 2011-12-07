Singer Josh Groban is still in pain after he was slapped in the face by an alligator's tail during a trip to South Africa last week.

The "You Raise Me Up" hit-maker was on safari in between shows when he decided to get up close and personal with the gator at a nature preserve.

But the creature wasn't pleased to see him.

Showing off some of his travel photos while guest-hosting U.S. breakfast show Live! With Kelly on Wednesday, Dec. 7, the singer said, "I just got back from South Africa three days ago. It was really amazing. The coolest thing about what I do is the fact that it gives me the opportunity to see the world in a way that I would never have dreamed. We did four concerts there. I went on a safari...

"Here I am holding a baby crocodile with a really dumb grin on my face. I'm feeling really manly holding this thing. They've got his mouth taped with Scotch tape. And then right after that picture was taken, his tail whacked me across the face just to prove to me that, even though he's only five days old, he can still destroy me. It's a sting I will not soon forget."