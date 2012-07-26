NEW YORK (AP) -- A psychologist known worldwide for her pioneering treatment of suicidal patients and for her own mental health struggles has a book deal.

Dr. Marsha Linehan will describe her personal and professional journey in a memoir acquired by Random House, the publisher announced Friday. The book's working title is "The Vow: From Hell to A Life Worth Living." It is scheduled to come out in the fall of 2013. Linehan will collaborate on the book with the acclaimed author and scientist Roger Lewin.

Linehan, 69, is the developer of Dialectical Behavior Therapy, or D.B.T., used for suicidal patients, including those with borderline personality disorder. Last year, Linehan revealed that she, too, had suffered from borderline personality disorder and had tried often to kill herself.