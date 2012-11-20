LOS ANGELES (AP) -- A judge says teen actress Ariel Winter should remain in her sister's care for the next several weeks after determining that her mother should not regain custody of the "Modern Family" star.

RELATED: 'Modern Family' actress's mom denies abuse claims

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michael Levanas issued the ruling Tuesday. It comes more than six weeks after Winter's mother, Chrisoula Workman, was temporarily stripped of custody amid allegations she had been physically and emotionally abusive to her daughter.

Levanas says investigators found that Winter had undergone some emotional abuse. Allegations that Workman was physically abusive to her daughter were inconclusive.

RELATED: Ariel Winter's grandfather defends daughter in abuse claims

Winter has been under the care of her sister, Shanelle Gray, since early October.

A trial to determine if a permanent guardianship is necessary is scheduled for Dec. 12.

The 14-year-old plays Alex Dunphy on the hit ABC series. She has been acting since age 7.

Winter's mother has denied all accusations that she was abusive to her daughter.