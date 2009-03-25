You know something is very wrong in the world when reality TV show hosts are too busy for the president.

PR Inside reports that Simon Cowell turned down a dinner party invitation from Barack Obama.

This is less than a week after Barack had given Simon an epic shout-out on "Jay Leno," saying, "I do think in Washington it's a little bit like 'American Idol.' But everybody is Simon Cowell. Everybody's got an opinion."

Simon appeared last night on "Leno" and ever-so-smugly mentioned this invitation (name-dropping to the max), "He wanted to have dinner and our diaries didn't quite match. We just didn't quite connect."

First of all, Simon, be a man and call it a day planner. And while we understand reality TV show hosting in conjunction with model-dating can simply be exhausting, when the leader of the free world, Barack-star Obama, invites you to dinner, you go.

Meanwhile, Paula Abdul waits by her phone.