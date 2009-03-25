Guess Who's Not Coming to Dinner?
You know something is very wrong in the world when reality TV show hosts are too busy for the president.
PR Inside reports that Simon Cowell turned down a dinner party invitation from Barack Obama.
This is less than a week after Barack had given Simon an epic shout-out on "Jay Leno," saying, "I do think in Washington it's a little bit like 'American Idol.' But everybody is Simon Cowell. Everybody's got an opinion."
Simon appeared last night on "Leno" and ever-so-smugly mentioned this invitation (name-dropping to the max), "He wanted to have dinner and our diaries didn't quite match. We just didn't quite connect."
First of all, Simon, be a man and call it a day planner. And while we understand reality TV show hosting in conjunction with model-dating can simply be exhausting, when the leader of the free world, Barack-star Obama, invites you to dinner, you go.
Meanwhile, Paula Abdul waits by her phone.