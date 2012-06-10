NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Authorities in Tennessee are investigating a shooting at the home of country music singer-songwriter Tom T. Hall outside Nashville.

Investigators tell WSMV-TV that Hall was not at the house during the shooting Sunday night in Franklin.

According to police, a man and a woman were staying at the home and had a guest over to write songs and play music. Investigators say a fight reportedly occurred and the woman shot the guest in the knee.

No names have been released, but the woman was arrested.

The shooting victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The woman's husband suffered an injury that was not a gunshot wound and was taken to Williamson Regional Hospital.

