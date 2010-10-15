Duff Mckagan's Guns N' Roses return in London on Thursday (14Oct10) has been marred after the band was handed a huge fine for running over its allocated time-slot.

The bassist, who recently quit Jane's Addiction, thrilled fans at the British capital's O2 Arena when he reunited with his ex-bandmate Axl Rose to play a string of the group's greatest hits.

But the rockers are now facing an estimated $108,000 (£72,000) fine from the venue's officials for playing past the 11pm curfew, according to Britain's The Sun newspaper.

An O2 Arena spokesperson confirms the band's promoters will incur a fine for the late finishes, which totalled three hours over two gigs.