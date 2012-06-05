PARIS (AP) -- Police say Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose was robbed of three gold and diamond necklaces worth some $200,000 after the hard rock band's concert in Paris.

A Paris police spokesman said Wednesday that the lead singer of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame-inducted band was fuming after the theft during a private gathering that followed the band's show at Bercy stadium the previous night.

Judicial police have opened an investigation, but the spokesman said it didn't appear Rose was wearing the necklaces at the time. The spokesman spoke on condition of anonymity because of office policy.

The group's website says they are scheduled to play in Moenchengladbach, Germany, on Friday before returning to France as part of a tour of Europe and Israel that runs through July 22.