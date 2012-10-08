Guy Ritchie Engaged to Pregnant Girlfriend Jacqui Ainsley

Us Weekly

Guy Ritchie is engaged his longtime girlfriend Jacqui Ainsley, a source tells Us Weekly.

Ainsley, 30, showed off her diamond ring during a dinner date Sunday at Madeo restaurant in Los Angeles. The pregnant model flaunted her growing baby bump, and what appears to be a huge round-cut sparkler.

In July, Ainsley revealed she and Ritchie were expecting their second child together by proudly showing off her baby bump on the red carpet of The Dark Knight Rises London premiere. The couple welcomed their first child together, son Rafael, on Sept. 5 of last year.

Ritchie has been dating Ainsley since April 2010. He split from Madonna after eight years of marriage in 2008, and the exes share a biological son, Rocco, and an adopted son, David.

"I enjoyed my first marriage. It's definitely not something I regret. The experience was ultimately very positive," the Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows director told the December/January issue of Details. "I love the kids that came out of it, and I could see no other route to take."

"But you move on, don't you?" Ritchie added. "You're right, I stepped into a soap opera, and I lived in it for quite a long period of my life. I'll probably be more eloquent on it 10 years from now."

