Guy's got a new little girl!

Guy Ritchie and his fiancee Jacqui Ainsley welcomed their second child together, a daughter, a rep for the British director told the Daily Mail.

"We can confirm that Guy and Jacqui are the proud parents of a new baby girl. Mother and baby are doing well," the rep said.

Dating since spring 2010, Ritchie, 44, and the model already share son Rafael, 14 months; they became engaged last month.

It will be the second marriage for the Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows helmer -- who shares son Rocco, 12, and David, 7, with his famous ex-wife Madonna.

Ritchie and the pop legend, 54, divorced in 2008 after eight years together.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Guy Ritchie, Fiancee Jacqui Ainsley Welcome Baby Daughter!