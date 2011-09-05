"Holiday, celebrate" for Madonna's ex-husband Guy Ritchie!

The British director, 42, is a dad again. Ritchie's longtime girlfriend, Jacqui Ainsley, gave birth to a healthy baby boy in London on Monday morning via emergency C-section, British paper The Mirror confirms.

The little boy's big brother is Rocco, Ritchie's 11-year-old son with Madonna, 53. Although the couple split bitterly in 2008 after eight years of marriage, The Mirror reports that the "Sherlock Holmes" director called his famous ex-wife Monday to deliver the happy baby news. The pop superstar sent a huge bouquet of flowers to the parents to congratulate them.

As it happens, Madonna fondly recalled both of her ex-husbands -- her first hubby was Sean Penn -- while promoting her film "W.E." at the Venice Film Festival last week.

"I am and was attracted to very creative people which is why I married Sean Penn and Guy Ritchie, two very talented directors," said Madonna (who has four kids overall).

"They both encouraged me as a director and as a creative person to do what I did, and they were both very supportive."