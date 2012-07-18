Another baby on the way for Guy Ritchie and his longtime girlfriend Jacqui Ainsley?

The couple stepped out together at the London premiere of The Dark Knight Rises on Wednesday and Ainsley proudly flaunted what appears to be a baby bump.

Ainsley, 30, posed sideways in a short black dress next to Ritchie, 43, at Odeon Leicester Square. She held her tummy to proudly show it off for the cameras with a big smile.

The British director has been dating Ainsley since April 2010 and the couple welcomed their first child together, son Rafael, on Sept. 5 of last year.

This will be Ritchie's fourth child. He shares a biological son, Rocco, 11, and an adopted son, David, 6, with his ex-wife Madonna. Ritchie and the pop star split bitterly in 2008 after eight years of marriage.

