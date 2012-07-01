SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) -- Scores of men in brightly colored costumes were among the 4,000 My Little Pony fans at this weekend's "BronyCon" gathering in New Jersey.

"Bronies" are guys who like the cartoon "My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic" and say they're misunderstood. They say there's nothing weird about their love for a show geared mainly to girls. They say they're fans because of great stories, characters and animation.

Animator Lauren Faust was hired by Hasbro two years ago to create the new cartoon based on the colorful ponies first released in the 1980s. She says she did write it for girls, but she's pleasantly surprised to have so many men and teenage boys as fans.