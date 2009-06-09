Gwen Stefani says she's changed since her rocker days with No Doubt.

"Now I'm a wife and a mother of two. It's a really different role," Stefani tells the July issue of Elle. Kingston is 3, and baby Zuma is 9 months.

"I always referred to No Doubt as a marriage, because that's what it's like to be together for so long and go through what we've been through," says Stefani -- who wed Gavin Rossdale in 2002. "I can't really have that relationship with them anymore. My priorities are always going to be my husband and my family now. That's a huge, huge thing."

Stefani -- who's currently on tour with No Doubt -- says she struggles with songwriting while raising her kids.

"It's one thing when you have an infant, but when you have this two-or three-year-old going, 'Mommy, what's the deal?' It's harder. Kingston's whole thing is, 'I need, I need.' He is insane right now.

"We're just hoping for the best and that he's not going to turn out to be a freak, but we'll see," she goes on.

Stefani says she "might never be able to write another song. Who knows? I did try. So here we are, going on a tour without a new record."

She's not too worked up about it.

"But, then I think, what I've gone through is major, right? I got married and had two human beings come out of my body -- plus two albums and two clothing lines that were born during the same period. I'm still nursing! I'm a little sucked dry.

"Like maybe once I sleep through the night, maybe I'll be able to write a song. That's where I'm at," she says.