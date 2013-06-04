Casual, cool and tomboy chic! When Gwen Stefani gets dressed up for the red carpet or for running errands around Los Angeles, the mom of two -- and wife of Gavin Rossdale -- doesn't go overly glam. Instead, the No Doubt singer is "more like a tomboy," she has said. As one of Stefani's stylists, Marial Haenn, explains, the L.A.M.B. designer "wants to feel like one of the guys."

To copy Stefani's style for summer, shop for bold prints and colors that will amp up everyday basics. (Look to Stefani's October 2012 use of color -- when she used Stella McCartney's blazer to make her L.A.M.B. skinnies pop -- for inspiration). One of Stefani's favorite ways to dress is to pair eclectic accessories from her line with Jean Paul Gaultier and Saint Laurent menswear-inspired separates.

On June 2, Stefani illustrated just how crush-worthy her style can be when making baggy look totally pulled-together and chic. Attending the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation's "A Time for Heroes" Carnival, Stefani stuck with a muted color scheme when pairing a Thierry Mugler structured blazer with khaki pants tucked into Doc Martens' Diza Ankle Biker Boots, letting her accessories and flawlessly applied makeup shine.

"It's a sophisticated take on punk rock," Stefani's stylist Rob Zangardi tells Us Weekly of ensembles worn by his client, who loves designers like Junya Watanabe, Maison Martin Margiela and Vivienne Westwood.

For Stefani, fashion is a passion she'll never tire of. "It's been the same my whole life. I made so many clothes growing up, and I used to do my own costumes," she tells Australian InStyle. "Like, in college, we'd have a concert coming up and all I would do was just daydream about what I was going to make. And it's the same now. Fashion gets me so excited."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Gwen Stefani's Casual, Cool Style: Copy It for Summer!