Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin appear to be moving forward with their marriage split by clearing out their North London home.

The Hollywood actress and Coldplay rocker announced plans to "consciously uncouple" in March after 10 years of marriage, and they are believed to be moving on with their separate lives by leaving their multi-million dollar marital home in the British capital.

Removal vans were spotted outside the property on Friday, and workers were seen carrying out various items including boxes of clothing and guitar cases.

On the same day, Paltrow was spotted in Los Angeles, where she is reportedly planning to relocate after living in London for the duration of the marriage. It has been speculated that Martin will continue to live in the U.K.

Martin is currently on tour with the British band and they performed in Cologne, Germany on Friday.

The former couple is parents to two children, Apple, nine, and son Moses, seven.