Picture perfect couple? Not quite. After 10 years of marriage, Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin kept up their tradition of avoiding being photographed together at the Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday, May 6.

Proof that Paltrow, 40, and Martin, 36, were both in attendance, however, was captured by South Korean pop star Psy. "Making new friends at Met Gala. Gwyneth Paltrow," the "Gangnam Style" singer tweeted with a picture of himself and the Iron Man 3 actress.

" . . . And her husband Chris Martin," he added with a photo of himself and the Coldplay singer.

While a tux-clad Martin avoided the red carpet altogether, Paltrow walked it solo in her custom, pink coral Valentino Haute Couture Corolle gown. Following the controversial sheer Antonio Berardi dress she wore to the Iron Man 3 premiere on Apr. 24, the actress decided to keep her toned body covered up for the punk-themed evening.

"I guess it's punk in that I've gone just totally classic on a punk night," Paltrow told Vogue.com.

In the June issue of Glamour U.K., Paltrow admitted that her marriage to Martin has had its ups and downs over the years. "It's hard being married," she said. "You go through great times, you go through terrible times. We're the same as any couple."

Paltrow has also explained in the past why she and Martin never pose together for pictures. "It doesn't behoove us to be a public couple," Paltrow told ELLE UK in 2009 of her husband. "He certainly doesn't want that. We've never ever walked down a red carpet together, we never will."

