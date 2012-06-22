East meets West!

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin have decided to purchase a new home in Los Angeles. The Oscar-winning actress and her Coldplay rocker husband have previously divided their time between NYC and Martin's native England, but they're now heading to the West coast.

According to TMZ, Paltrow, 39, and Martin, 35, who married in December 2003, purchased a $10,450,000 home in L.A.'s Mandeville Canyon for their family of four (daughter Apple Martin, 8, and son Moses, 6.)

Zillow obtained photos of the impressive Spanish-Colonial/Mid-Century modern mansion, which was designed by Windsor Smith. The 8,000-square-foot home has 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms and an enormous gourmet kitchen.

The estate features beautiful sycamore trees on the sprawling property, which includes horse stables.

The Coldplay singer joked with CBS Sunday Morning in 2001 that marrying Paltrow was a "giant leap" for him, saying, "Let's face it: it's like winning the lottery."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Gwyneth Paltrow, Chris Martin Buy $10.45 Million Mansion