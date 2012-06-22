Us Weekly

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin have decided to purchase a new home in Los Angeles. The Oscar-winning actress and her Coldplay rocker husband have previously divided their time between New York, and Martin's native England, but they're now heading to the West Coast.

PHOTOS: Gwyneth through the years

According to TMZ, Paltrow, 39, and Martin, 35, who married in December 2003, purchased a $10,450,000 home in L.A.'s Mandeville Canyon for their family of four (daughter Apple Martin, 8, and son Moses, 6.)

PHOTOS: Gwyneth says she's "a lush!"

Zillow obtained photos of the impressive Spanish-colonial/mid-century modern mansion, which was designed by Windsor Smith. The 8,000-square-foot home has six bedrooms, eight bathrooms and an enormous gourmet kitchen.

The estate features beautiful sycamore trees on the sprawling property, which includes horse stables.

PHOTOS: Gwyneth's surprise BFFs

The Coldplay singer joked with "CBS Sunday Morning" in 2001 that marrying Paltrow was a "giant leap" for him, saying, "Let's face it: It's like winning the lottery."

RELATED ON WONDERWALL & MSN:

Celebs who have dual citizenship

Celebs with strange health habits

Hollywood's best dressed moms