ET has learned that United States congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, who was shot in the head when a man opened fire outside a grocery store in Arizona on Saturday, is in fact related to actress Gwyneth Paltrow.

Paltrow's rep told ET that Giffords and Paltrow are cousins but the two have never met. The actress released a statement to ET on the tragedy, saying, "Although I have never had the pleasure of meeting congresswoman Giffords, my thoughts and prayers are with her and her family as well as the other victims of this horrible act of senseless violence."

Giffords, 40, remains in critical condition after she was reportedly the target of an assassination attempt. The shooting occurred in Tucson, Arizona where the congresswoman was conducting a meeting. Six people were killed including a 9-year-old girl and 14 injured.

Related stories on ETonline.com:Internet Sensation Ted Williams Offered SAG Membership and Slew of Jobs