Controversial GOOP-er Gwyneth Paltrow stirred up some trouble in the Twittersphere over the weekend.

Paltrow, 39, retweeted a photo of her on stage during her friend Jay-Z's Paris concert Saturday, rocking out with the "Encore" rapper and his Watch the Throne partner, Kanye West.

"N----- in paris for real," the actress wrote, addressing fellow concert attendee The Dream -- and also reaching nearly one million Twitter users who follow the actress on the micro-blogging site.

It didn't take long for backlash from angry Tweeters to start rolling in, prompting Paltrow to do a little backtracking.

"Hold up. It's the title of the song!" she wrote on Sunday.

Producer The Dream (real name Terius Nash) leapt to Paltrow's defense as well. "FYI, sorry for the confusion. I typed 'N----- in Paris for real' from Gwen's phone, my bad," he tweeted about his concert-going experience. "Please excuse it! We were lit."

