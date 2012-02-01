She may stick to a nutritious juice-packed diet to maintain her enviable figure, but when it comes to her face, Gwyneth Paltrow's not up for such extreme measures.

"I'll take my wrinkles," she says in the March issue of Harper's BAZAAR. "I don't like the Botox thing."

The magazine goes on to say that the actress does get her fair amount of sun, much to her dermatologist's chagrin, and keeps her skin in tip-top shape with lasers and skin-care treatments from her favorite facialist Vaishaly Patel in London.

But even without fillers or injections, the 39-year-old actress' healthy lifestyle surely makes her the poster child of the saying, "you are what you eat."

The Country Strong star explains that listening to her body and putting herself on hardcore detox programs helps her achieve her enviable figure and glowing complexion.

"I have a lot of inflammation in my system, so I'm not having anything I'm allergic to -— no gluten, no dairy, no sugar," Paltrow tells the magazine of the 12-week detox program she was following during her interview. "I'll wake up exhausted; I can feel my adrenal cortex being really high. When I get into bed, my heart will pound, my skin won't be good, I'll feel cranky, and then I'll just know it's time."

For the times that her adrenal cortex is at a normal level, Paltrow admits that she can eat whatever she wants. "I like bread and cheese and wine, and that makes my life fun and enjoyable." she adds.

