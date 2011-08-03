Gwynnie's ready to shake things up!

"It's good to shock people who think of me as the prim Gwyneth Paltrow," the actress declares in the September issue of ELLE. And one way she's doing that is by making the jump into music.

The 38-year-old mother of two reveals she's planning to eventually record an album, thanks to some egging from friends in high places. "Beyoncé Knowles and Jay-Z--they think that I should just go do it by myself. That I should go...in a studio and see what happens. And if it's good, do it. And if it's not, don't. So that’s probably what I'll do."

Despite the nudge she's getting from her friends, there's one person she won't be turning to--her husband, Chris Martin. She explains, "It's like living with Picasso, and being like, 'Should I make a little something-something?'" Paltrow married the Coldplay frontman in 2003.

Music isn't her only side project. She's gained some notoriety for dropping a little too much information on her website GOOP. But she swears it's for the greater good. "When you go to Paris and your concierge sends you to some... restaurant because they get a kickback, it's like, No. Where should I really be? Where is the great bar with organic wine? Where do I get a bikini wax in Paris?" she explains. "I know that."