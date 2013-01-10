Gwyneth Paltrow is going to eat what she wants when she wants.

In the Academy Award winner's Jan. 10 GOOP newsletter, the actress explains why she's revamping her eating habits in 2013. "I am not on a detox. I am not on a diet. I know, New Year's cleansing and all that. Not this year. Can't do it. Maybe later in the year. Maybe in the spring," Paltrow muses. "So for now, I would like to continue with my pasta and cheese, but perhaps be more mindful of ingredients."

The married mother of two, who will soon release her second cookbook, interviewed her "friend," Dr. Frank Lipman, to list a group of superfoods she can incorporate into her daily diet.

"If you are going to eat pasta, why not serve it with a walnut pesto (walnuts are on his list)? You get my point," she explained. "We had great fun in the GOOP test kitchen coming up with these ways to incorporate these miraculous foods into very tasty recipes."

Superfoods, which are packed with vitamins, nutrients and phytochemicals, support the health, growth and maintenance of one's body, according to Lipman. His nine picks include avocados, beans, blueberries, cruciferous vegetables, spinach, walnuts, wild salmon, dairy-free chocolate (in moderation) and chia seeds.

Paltrow, 40, also shared pictures from her family's recent vacation to St. Lucia. The actress, her husband, Chris Martin, and their children, Apple and Moses, stayed at the Viceroy's Sugar Beach resort. "It was heaven," the Country Song star raved.

