Gwyneth Paltrow makes kids avoid carbs

Us Weekly

Tummies are rumbling at Gwyneth Paltrow's London home! In her new cookbook, "It's All Good: Delicious, Easy Recipes That Will Make You Look Good and Feel Great," the 40-year-old star urges readers and their families to adopt a low-carb, gluten-free diet.

PHOTOS: Her most obnoxious quotes ever

The actress and self-help guru shares kids Apple, 8, and Moses, 6, with her husband, Coldplay rocker Chris Martin. And whether the kids like it or not, the Oscar winner says gluten and carbs should be avoided. "Every single nutritionist, doctor and health-conscious person I have ever come across ... seems to concur that [gluten] is tough on the system and many of us are at best intolerant of it and at worst allergic to it," writes Gwyneth in the tome, as excerpted by the Daily Mail.

PHOTOS: Apple's sweetest moments with Mom

Such a diet is not always easy for Gwyneth, her rocker beau or their little ones, she admits. "Sometimes when my family is not eating pasta, bread or processed grains like white rice, we're left with that specific hunger that comes with avoiding carbs," concedes the "Proof" actress.

PHOTOS: Gwyneth's amazing bikini body

"It's All Good" features 185 recipes -- all of them eschewing dairy, eggs, soy, sugar, coffee, alcohol, shellfish, wheat, meat and processed food -- offering different takes on huevos rancheros, hummus tartine with scallion-mint pesto, salmon burgers with pickled ginger and more.

Keep clicking for more photos of Gwyneth! ...