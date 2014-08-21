No jealous ex here! Time will tell if the odds are ever in their favor, but Chris Martin and Jennifer Lawrence can at least rest assured that the Coldplay singer's estranged wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, has no objections to their budding romance.

A source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly that the Goop founder, 41, wishes only the best for Martin, dad to her two kids, Apple, 10, and Moses, 8. "Her take is, 'Hey, he could do worse,'" the pal says of Paltrow's feelings about fellow blonde Oscar winner Lawrence, 24, dating her ex. "She just wants him to be happy."

Indeed, the "Iron Man 3" actress has remained close with the British rocker, 37, since their "conscious uncoupling" in March. Paltrow even gave the singer a shout-out in her Ice Bucket Challenge for ALS video. Speaking about their post-split bond during a radio interview in late July, Martin said, "We're friends and proud parents. There's lots of love, and that's it."

The mom of two, for her part, has moved on with 'Glee' co-creator Brad Falchuk. Their relationship evolved from professional to romantic after the "Shakespeare in Love" star guest-starred on the Fox dramedy as substitute teacher Holly Holliday.

Lawrence, meanwhile, split from on-again, off-again boyfriend Nicholas Hoult earlier this year. "They just weren't together a lot. Her life is a whirlwind," a different source previously told Us of the breakup. "It just got to be too hard for now."

