Uncoupling again? Gwyneth Paltrow is about to be back on the market!

According to the print version of this week's Life and Style (via DailyMail.com,) Gwyn and her boyfriend of the past year, "Glee" producer Brad Falchuk, are on the verge of a split.

"Gwyneth is breaking up with him," a source told the magazine. "Things got very serious very fast, but lately all they did was fight all the time and she's tired of it."

The magazine goes on to say that Gwyn and Brad simply have differing lifestyles. The contrasting outlooks on life is causing stress.

"Gwyn likes things a certain way and Brad didn't cater to her, so they ended up bickering over the smallest things," the source said. "She can be very fussy when it comes to food and Brad isn't. Sometimes he just wanted to go out for a burger, which drove her crazy."

Gwyneth got together with Brad shortly after she and Chris Martin "consciously uncoupled" in 2014.