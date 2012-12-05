ETOnline

Despite what Goop may lead us all to believe, Gwyneth Paltrow tells U.K.'s InStyle magazine that she can't have it all. The actress opened up about the idea of having more children versus advancing her career.

"My brain says, 'Oh, I think I'm done, the kids are big now and I don't want to go back to changing diapers.' But a part of me would love to have another. Of course, I'm old now!" the 40-year-old actress, mother to daughter Apple and son Moses, admitted.

As for juggling motherhood, acting and business, she confesses that not even she can do it all at once. "I look for an interesting supporting part about once a year. That's the most I can manage. Some women can do it and that's fantastic, but I can't. You make choices as a wife and mother, don't you? You can't have it all. I don't care what it looks like."

In a rare occurrence, Paltrow also talked about her husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, saying it's their "temperaments" that they struggle with most in their marriage. "Artists are sensitive; there are ups and downs, mood-wise. Musicians need a certain gravitas and focus in order to write," she told InStyle. "The temperament that goes with someone who is creative can be challenging."

