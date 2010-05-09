While spanning the world to promote box office topper 'Iron Man 2,' Gwyneth Paltrow has been repeatedly asked how she got toned to portray the slender Pepper Potts. The actress blogged about her intense core exercise routine and her daily nutritional menu.

Calling the aerobics "arduous," Gwyneth has made the routine available for fans to achieve the same lean figure of her character. "I asked my business partner and trainer Tracy Anderson if she would share with us the terrifically difficult leg series she made for me to do during the filming of the movie," she said. "This 26 minute long video was an amazing start for getting the butt and legs I had always hoped for."

Do not be fooled. That is not all it takes to transform into Pepper Potts. This series of exercises is the grand finale. Preceding it, Gwyneth endured a 45 minute dance cardio workout and arm drills. She stressed that eating habits are also key, adding, "I followed her strict diet for five days to lose my extra winter weight."

Gwyneth admits that she did not commit to this super health-conscience lifestyle forever and sometimes resorts to this crash diet to be red carpet ready. "Now, I am not a good dieter and I cannot ever do it for long, only when there is a goal in sight, which there was in this case. This regime got me into the shape of my life and I continue to return to it when I have a specific event so that I can do ridiculous things like be a 37 year old mother of two and wear shorts!"

To see Gwyneth in tip-top shape, watch 'Iron Man 2,' in theaters now.

