Founder of Goop. Oscar-winning actress. Cookbook author. Wearer of titillating gowns. And now this -- brand ambassador for Hugo Jour Pour Femme, Hugo Boss' new fragrance. Yup, Gwyneth Paltrow is adding yet another notch to her professional belt, WWD reported on May 22.

The actress and mom of two to Apple, 9, and Moses, 7, spoke to the publication about her new role. "I have had a really good experience working for Boss, and I always say this, but it really is such a perfect job when you have kids," she said.

"I can only really do one film a year now because of my family and how it all works out, so it’s so nice for me to be able to work for a great company and, you know, I’m going to Spain next week for two days so I still get to travel and meet really interesting people and have a work interaction," the actress, 40, explained of her spokesmodel job, which E! reported will earn her $2 million. "But it’s not like I am out of the house for three months."

Paltrow also revealed what a typical day looks like for the busy, involved mom. "I wake up at 7 a.m., I get [the kids] fed, and I get them dressed in their uniforms, any bits of homework are finished,” Paltrow shared. “[Apple] gets dropped off at 8:25 a.m., and [Moses] gets dropped off at 8:45 a.m., so we have a croissant together in his school dining room and we do reading together. Then I go home and I work for one hour on all the e-mails that come in overnight from L.A. Then I exercise from about 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Then I work on Goop [the digital media and e-commerce company she founded] pretty much the rest of the day until I pick up my kids and then they have various activities.”

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Her Daily Schedule: Kids, Workouts, Goop