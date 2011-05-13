Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Her 'Great Hangover Cure'
Perhaps Gwyneth Paltrow can teach the "Jersey Shore" cast a thing or two.
In an interview with England's Closer magazine, the 38-year-old Oscar winner -- who's a big fan of Guinness beer and red wine -- says she rarely gets sick after a night of too much drinking.
The reason? "I have a great hangover cure," she explains. "I take a cold shower in the morning and then I go into the sauna and drink a lot of water throughout the day. Green tea also helps!"
The actress, who wed Coldplay frontman Chris Martin in 2003, adds that she's a lot more fun than people give her credit for.
"The biggest misconception about me is that I am uptight," she shrugs. "I don't know why that exists, but I hope if people watch 'Glee,' ... maybe they will develop a different impression of me."
