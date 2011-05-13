Perhaps Gwyneth Paltrow can teach the "Jersey Shore" cast a thing or two.

In an interview with England's Closer magazine, the 38-year-old Oscar winner -- who's a big fan of Guinness beer and red wine -- says she rarely gets sick after a night of too much drinking.

The reason? "I have a great hangover cure," she explains. "I take a cold shower in the morning and then I go into the sauna and drink a lot of water throughout the day. Green tea also helps!"

The actress, who wed Coldplay frontman Chris Martin in 2003, adds that she's a lot more fun than people give her credit for.

"The biggest misconception about me is that I am uptight," she shrugs. "I don't know why that exists, but I hope if people watch 'Glee,' ... maybe they will develop a different impression of me."

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

Gwynnie & More of Hollywood's Healthiest Celebs

Photos: Celeb Booze

Gwyneth Grows Salvia At Home

MORE FROM USWEEKLY:

VIDEO: Gwyneth exclaims: "I'm a lush!"

PHOTOS: Gwyneth Paltrow through the years

PHOTOS: Gwyneth's surprise BFFs