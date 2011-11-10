How low can she go?!

Two months after flashing her abs in a see-through dress at the Emmys, Gwyneth Paltrow stepped out in yet another daring look.PHOTOS: Gwyneth's most obnoxious quotes

The A-list actress, 39, wowed in a glittering green Elie Saab gwn, which featured a plunging neckline that almost reached her navel at the Bambi Awards in Germany on Thursday. Paltrow added even more bling with a major diamond necklace.PHOTOS: Gwyneth through the years

As glam as the mom-of-two may look on the red carpet, she recently admitted that she can't do her own makeup. PHOTOS: Stars without makeup

"Believe it or not, I am terrible at doing my own makeup," the star, 39, confessed in Thursday's GOOP newsletter. "I'm decent at doing it for a friend, but when it comes to my own face, I never get it right."

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly