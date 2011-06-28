Beyonce drew an all-star crowd to her special one-off performance at UK Glastonbury festival in London on Monday including her stylish BFF Gwyneth Paltrow.

The 38-year-old actress went for boho-chic at the concert, donning a breezy blue floral print Isabel Marant Bell dress with a Ralph Lauren belt and Givenchy crossover leather sandals. The total price of her "casual" summer outfit: More than $1600.

Paltrow recently teamed up with luxury online retailer Net-a-Porter to put together six outfit concepts revolving around key wardrobe basics.

The star, who posed in each look (including a bikini), called her sartorial picks (which added up to $18,301) "great pieces which are versatile enough to wear to the office and during your summer leisure time."

At least Paltrow practices what she preaches, since the $752 dress, $295 belt and $664 sandals she chose for Beyonce's show were all from her curated online collection. Oh, and FYI: most of her picks are already sold out on the site.

