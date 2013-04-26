If anyone can pull off a sidebutt-baring dress, it's Gwyneth Paltrow! The 40-year-old actress ditched her underwear to model Antonio Berardi's see-through design at the Hollywood premiere of Iron Man 3 on Wednesday, Apr. 24, and the designer says he's pleased with how she showed it off.

"Gwyneth manages to bridge the gap of glamour and modernity," Berardi told Grazia about his fall/winter 2013 collection gown. "She makes things look iconic!"

As for Paltrow going naked underneath the kimono-style dress, Berardi insists it's not that scandalous. "I adore the side panels in this dress –- they make everything a suggestion," the designer explained. "Just a flash of a curve, and a hint of leg movement, embodying a sensuality without any vulgarity."

Paltrow proudly flaunted the revealing look down the red carpet, but on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Friday she admitted that she felt "humiliated" while changing into it. "I kind of had a disaster. I was doing a show and I changed there, and I went and I couldn't wear underwear," the actress explained. "Let's just say, everyone went scrambling for a razor."

"I work a '70s vibe. You know what I mean?" she joked. "I don't. I don't."

On The Tonight Show Thursday, Jay Leno also questioned Paltrow about the headline-making ensemble. "There was no underwear on in that dress," she confessed. "I put it on and it stayed in place, thank goodness."

And though her body looked flawless in Berardi's creation, Paltrow told Leno that she has "many flaws" that she'd like to change. "It's to do with butt cheeks," she said, in addition to her "personality flaws galore."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Gwyneth Paltrow's No-Underwear, See-Through Dress Isn't Vulgar, Designer Says