Gwyneth Paltrow "consciously uncoupled" from husband Chris Martin after 10 years of marriage, and she is not afraid to talk about it.

After a Harper's Bazaar interview where she said she was proud of the way she handled her divorce with the Coldplay singer, the actress is now opening up about what happened between them.

She tells Marie Claire about their breakup, "There was nothing dramatic or anything. I had built my life on trying to be all things to all people, and I just couldn't do it anymore, and I really had the sense that I wasn't allowed to have needs, and I had to prove my specialness or self-worth by doing all this stuff and taking care of everybody else, and I just sort of hit a wall."

While she says she hit a wall, the duo are currently at a place that she's happy with.

She tells the mag, "We've worked really f------ hard to get to [this] point. But we're very, very close, and it's so nice. I feel like it's, in a way, the relationship we were meant to have."

Showing an example of this relationship, Paltrow, 42 referred to Martin as "Father of the Year" while introducing him at the Inspiration Gala for the AIDS charity amFar in October. The couple has two children, Apple, 10, and Moses, 8.