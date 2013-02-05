Milkmaid braids were all the rage last spring, but we haven't been seeing much of the classic style in recent days. It does seem, though, that celebrities are opting to turn the trend on its head and give it a new breath of life.

Nina Dobrev used her milkmaid-inspired plait as a sweet accent to her pretty blowout, for instance, while Kourtney Kardashian opted to twist instead of braid. And Julianne Hough parted her hair off-center, braiding her strands down her head instead of over it.

Tell Us: Who do you think makes the best case for a new take on the milkmaid braid?

