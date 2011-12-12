From Hairspray to the hair salon!

Actress Nikki Blonsky may have been discovered during her part-time gig at a Long Island, New York ice cream shop, but now -- four years after hitting it big in the film adaptation of Hairspray -- she's logging hours at her hometown beauty parlor.

"Its true. I'm working at Superstar Salon as a makeup artist and more. I'm proud to be working and helping pay bills but I'll NEVER lose sight of my dreams," Blonsky, 23, tweeted. But her latest part-time gig doesn't mean she's out of the spotlight for good.

Insists the star, who most recently appeared on ABC Family's canceled comedy Huge: "Just 'cause I'm part time working doesn't mean I'm gonna give up on my dreams and don't give up on yours."

"I might book something big soon. Keep positive," she told her 2,775 followers on the microblogging site.

RadarOnline.com, which first broke the news of Blonsky's Great Neck, N.Y. gig, reports that the actress recently earned her cosmetology license.

Blonsky's customers appear to be happy with her work.

"I was so surprised today when I showed up at Superstar to get my makeup done and it turned out to be Nikki Blonsky applying it," wrote one woman on the Superstar Hairstylists' Facebook page. "She did a great job and I really look like a SUPERSTAR. Thanks to all the wonderful staff and I wish all the best to their newest employee cosmetologist Nikki Blonsky."

