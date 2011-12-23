PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) -- Haiti pop star-turned-presiden t Michel Martelly will not be singing tonight at a concert that aimed to raise money for schools.

Presidential adviser Damian Merlo says the Friday night concert was canceled because of the holiday season and the complexity of organizing such an event.

Martelly had said he would take the stage as his alter ego, "Sweet Micky". He also had urged officials from the United Nations and the neighboring Dominican Republic to buy tickets to help raise $10 million for the country's education program.

Merlo said the administration still plans to do a concert next year.