Now that she's finally confirmed her engagement to Olivier Martinez, is Halle Berry trying out wedding hairstyles?

The Oscar-winning actress, who's rocked a cropped look on and off for years, showed off full, shoulder-length curls in a lighter shade of brown while picking up her 4-year-old daughter Nahla from school in Los Angeles Friday.

Berry, 45, first revealed her dramatic new look while out on a dinner date with her fiance earlier in the week.

Dating since 2010, Us Weekly broke the news in January that the French actor, 46, had proposed to Berry -- who has been married twice before, to baseball player David Justice and R&B singer Eric Benet -- over the holidays.

Still, Berry had remained silent about her and Martinez's happy news --despite flashing a bling-y custom ring -- until just recently.

Opening up to Extra at an event last Saturday, the "Dark Tide" star laughed when asked about her engagement to Martinez. "Who knew? I swore [marriage] off, right?"

Added Berry, "Never say never, people!"

Martinez, for his part, finally confirmed the couple's engagement in March, telling Miami.com, "Yes, of course we're engaged!"

Prior to meeting the actor-turned-restauranteur, a source told Us that Berry really had "given up" on marriage--but changed her tune as soon as she got to know Martinez, and saw how wonderful a father he would make to Nahla, her 4-year-old daughter.

"She trusts Olivier," the source shared. "He makes her feel safe. He's a keeper!"

