Halle Berry, Gabriel Aubry reach agreement

Entertainment Tonight

In the wake of Gabriel Aubry's Thanksgiving brawl with Halle Berry's fiance Olivier Martinez, the exes have reached a court agreement, ET has learned.

RELATED: Martinez, Aubry Involved in Serious Brawl

The two sides met today over whether or not Aubry would resume visitation of his four-year-old daughter with Berry, Nahla.

Berry's attorney Blair Berk and Aubry's attorney Shawn Chapman Holley confirmed to ET that "the parties have reached an amicable agreement. There will be no further statements regarding this matter."

Last week, according to police sources, a fight broke out when Aubry was dropping off his daughter to Berry's house for Thanksgiving.

The next day, Aubry was granted a temporary restraining order against Martinez.

RELATED: Martinez Hit With Restraining Order

"At no time during the altercation with Mr. Martinez was I the aggressor," wrote Aubry, who has been sporting a black eye. "I fear for my physical safety if I am in the presence of Mr. Martinez."

Keep clicking for more ...