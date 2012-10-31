Tell us how you really feel, Halle!

Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry, 46, didn't mince words when she stopped by Chelsea Lately Oct. 30 to chat about her new film, Cloud Atlas, and what she called the Hollywood "crapshoot."

The star happily talked up her latest project, which co-stars Tom Hanks and is based on a complex epic novel by David Mitchell, but she wasn't as complimentary of other titles on her resume.

"You don't expect it to be as bad as it is sometimes," she told host Chelsea Handler of making a flop. "Then it comes out, and you think, 'F--k. That's what I did?'"

Handler pointed out, though, that sometimes there's a silver lining. "Even when a movie ends up crappy, other good things can come out of it," she argued. "You met your fiance on a movie."

"On a s--t movie," Berry confirmed, referring to Dark Tide, a $25 million thriller that came out earlier this year and grossed less than $500,000 at the box office. The flick co-starred Olivier Martinez, whom the actress has been dating since filming wrapped in 2010.

Berry, who has a 4-year-old daughter, Nahla, with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry, has said she had "given up" on marriage prior to meeting the 46-year-old French actor. (She was previously married to baseball player David Justice and R&B singer Eric Benet.) But Martinez won her over. They got engaged in January, and Berry herself confirmed the news in April.

"Who knew? I swore [marriage] off, right?" she joked to Extra. "Never say never, people!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Halle Berry: I Met My Fiance Oliver Martinez on a "S--t Movie"