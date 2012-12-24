It looks like Christmas is going to be a lot more peaceful than Thanksgiving was for Halle Berry.

On Dec. 23, the Oscar-winning actress, 46, was radiant and relaxed during a lovey-dovey stroll with her fiance, Olivier Martinez in Paris. Wearing a blue navy coat and leather pants, Berry and her French beau, also 46, walked through the city's Saint-Germain-des-Pres neighborhood -- taking in such tourist sites as the local church.

PHOTOS: How Nahla has grown up

It's just what the couple of about two years need right now, after kicking off the extended holiday season on a less-than-cheery note. The "Cloud Atlas" actress' ex, model Gabriel Aubry, got into a violent Thanksgiving day brawl with former boxer Martinez at Berry's Los Angeles home -- with both men sustaining noticeable injuries in a fight regarding Nahla, Berry and Aubry's 4-year-old daughter.

PHOTOS: Halle's red carpet style

And Paris holds a special place in Berry's heart: At the center of her custody dispute with Calvin Klein model Aubry, 36, was her desire to move Nahla to France full-time -- a request recently denied by a judge. In the wake of the Thanksgiving Day fight, both Berry and Aubry went back to court before quickly settling.

PHOTOS: Halle's sexy bikini body

"Halle and Gabriel came to an agreement because they don't want her to [Nahla] to be negatively affected," a source told Us.

Nahla is reportedly in Los Angeles with her father for the holiday.

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

Year in Review: Celebritots of 2012

Halle Berry, Gabriel Aubry reach agreement

Countdown: Best smiles