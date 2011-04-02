Halle Berry kicked off her weekend early with an afternoon at the beach Friday, and RadarOnline.com has pictures of the sexy actress in the sand.

The Oscar-winning Berry spent some quality time with her adorable 3-year-old daughter, Nahla, on the beach in Malibu, Calif., where she owns beachfront property.

The pair walked along the shore, stopping to look for seashells and dipping their toes in the water.

At one point Nahla stopped to wave at Halle's boyfriend, actor Olivier Martinez, who was watching them from the balcony of the house.

Berry, 44, looked stunning in a black-and-white-print bikini with a revealing black cover-up. She laughed at her playful daughter as she went racing off down the sand.

Halle recently returned from New York where she has been filming her role in "New Year's Eve."

She and Nahla's dad, model Gabriel Aubry, are still fighting over their custody agreement.

