On The Ellen DeGeneres Show Monday, Halle Berry recounts the horror she recently experienced when she lost daughter Nahla, 3, in a department store.

"Talk about sweating," she says. "And you just freak out for about 30 seconds. I came undone. I think my head projected off my body."

Berry, 44, says she remembers standing, holding the girl's hand.

"And then all of a sudden, I looked down at a price tag or something, and she toddled off for what seemed like two seconds," she says. "The next thing I know, I looked back around and it was like, Whosh! Gone! And I said, 'Nayla? Nayla? Nayla?' Gone," she continues. "My heart just started ... I'm like, Close the store! Shut the door! My daughter's gone!'"

Turns out, Berry says, "She was right next to me -- in a rounder of clothes where the pants were hanging. Right there. And after I became a lunatic and totally embarrassed myself, she stuck her head out and was like, 'Hi.'"

