Halle Berry marries Olivier Martinez

By Wonderwall Editors

Halle Berry is a married woman! The Oscar winner and Parisian Olivier Martinez tied the knot on Saturday at Chateau des Conde in Martinez's native France, a source confirms to Us Weekly. Halle arrived in white car as wedding guests entered a tent next to the chateau. The location is also home to a church.

The "X-Men" star's 5-year-old daughter from her relationship with Canadian model Gabriel Aubry was in attendance at the ceremony.

Halle and Olivier, have been engaged since early 2012 when the Frenchman proposed with an emerald ring designed by Paris jeweler Robert Mazlo. The couple is expecting their first child together -- a boy -- later this year.

The couple -- who fell in love on the set of their film "Dark Tides" in 2010 -- were spotted boarding a flight to Paris with Nahla on Tuesday, July 9.

The marriage is the first for Olivier, who previously romanced singer Kylie Minogue. But the nuptials mark Halle's third trip down the aisle. The actress -- who told InStyle in 2007 that she would "never, never get married again" -- was previously married to baseball player David Justice from 1992 to 1996 and singer Eric Benét from 2001 to 2004.

Keep clicking to see photos of the couple's wedding in France and pics of the happy couple during their three-year courtship ...